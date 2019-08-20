Koffee kicks off US tour

Next-generation Reggae star Koffee kicked off her tour of the United States Tuesday, August 20 at the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon.

The Toast singer is making her second stop in North America in as many months, after concluding a successful tour of Canada.

Koffee, who is a headliner on R&B crooner Daniel Cesar’s CASE STUDY tour, will be at the Roseland into Wednesday; where the Rapture singjay is expected to again electrify the crowd.

According to Koffee’s website, the CASE STUDY tour will continue along the US southwest coast, into the deep south, before heading north and ending in Cleveland, Ohio on September 25.

Koffee’s final stop on her US tour will be at the iconic House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.

Earlier this month, Koffee’s North America tour saw her enchant fans in Canada. The fast-rising Jamaican talent shared her gratitude for the warm reception on Instagram.