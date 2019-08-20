Koffee kicks off US tour

Koffee kicks off US tourTuesday, August 20, 2019
|
Next-generation Reggae star Koffee kicked off her tour of the United States Tuesday, August 20 at the Roseland Theatre in Portland, Oregon.
The Toast singer is making her second stop in North America in as many months, after concluding a successful tour of Canada.
Koffee, who is a headliner on R&B crooner Daniel Cesar’s CASE STUDY tour, will be at the Roseland into Wednesday; where the Rapture singjay is expected to again electrify the crowd.
According to Koffee’s website, the CASE STUDY tour will continue along the US southwest coast, into the deep south, before heading north and ending in Cleveland, Ohio on September 25.
Koffee’s final stop on her US tour will be at the iconic House of Blues in downtown Cleveland.
Earlier this month, Koffee’s North America tour saw her enchant fans in Canada. The fast-rising Jamaican talent shared her gratitude for the warm reception on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy