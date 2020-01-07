Koffee kickstarts 2020 at Frenchmen Climax

It’s always a great start to the year with a performance from global reggae sensation Koffee.

The Grammy-nominated entertainer treated patrons at Frenchmen Climax on January 1 to a slew of hits from her catalogue including her recently released single, W, along with fan favourites Toast and Rapture.





The fast-rising entertainer is set to perform at the highly-anticipated music festival, Coachella, on Saturday, April 11 and Saturday, April 18.