Koffee makes appearance on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out

Reggae

superstar Koffee has been in the headlines a lot lately, so it is no surprise

that she is in high demand.

She recently made an appearance on Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out, bringing the Jamaican flavour to the MTV show.

In the show, teams compete to upstage the other in music, comedy and other forms of entertainment.

In honour of Koffee’s appearance, the show was Jamaica-themed with a number of the clashes involving the participants trying to speak and clash with the Jamaican accent.

Koffee was in the thick of things conversing and making jabs throughout. The Grammy Kid also did a few dance moves to the delight of the audience.