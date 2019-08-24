Koffee on Barack Obama’s summer 2019 playlist

Koffee’s Toast is on the playlist of former US President Barack Obama.

The annual release of former US President Barack Obama summer 2019 playlist has been posted on his Instagram and has gotten the expected attention. The list combines 44 tracks of ‘Then and Now’.

What caught the attention of thrilled Jamaicans was the track listed at # 28, Koffee’s Toast. Elated Jamaicans home and aboard started reposting, with the flag and exhausting the comment section on the post.

One social media user stated, “Good music is essential.”

Koffee is currently on a tour of the United States.

Another eye-catcher was legendary group Toots and the Maytals, which was spotted at #37 with “54-46 Was My Number”.

Other artistes who made the list include new pop sensation Lizzo with Juice, Beyoncé, Drake, Rihanna, and H.E.R.

—Written by Shania Hanchard