Koffee oozes ‘island-vibes’ on new single, West Indies

Following a one-year hiatus, reggae sensation Koffee has re-emerged on the entertainment scene with a banger many music lovers are dubbing the ‘feel-good’ track they’ve been waiting for. ‘West Indies’ is the Grammy-winning artiste’s first release for 2021 and as expected, it has been getting much love from fans and industry players alike.

The single is an ode to the fun-loving, positive island-vibes unique to the Caribbean.

In less than a week since its release, the track has racked up close to 2 million views on YouTube and is currently number 10 on the platform’s local trending chart.

Moments after its release, BBC’s Future Sounds with Clara Amfo had the single as the ‘hottest record in the world’. DJ Target from BBC Radio 1Xtra had it up as his embargo during a recent show.

Fans are showcasing their love for the track in the song’s comment section. Dubbing West Indies another certified hit from the young reggae phenom, one YouTube user commented, “Koffee is a blessing to this music industry, especially to us Jamaicans, she makes international music with a strong local flavor without effort it seems…..she’s an amazing artist.”

“Koffee find Hit again,” another commented.

Koffee’s last release was in July 2020 when she dropped the now mega-hit, Lockdown. The single which asked the question still on everyone’s mind “where will we go hen di quarantine ting done and everybody touch road,” is currently at 57 million views on YouTube. At the time of its release, the track remained atop the local trending charts for weeks and became a constant on local and international airwaves.