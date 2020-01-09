Koffee performing at Viewtopia Music Festival for Super Bowl weekend

Koffee performing at Viewtopia Music Festival for Super Bowl weekendThursday, January 09, 2020
|
Koffee will be performing at the first Viewtopia Music Festival. This festival is a prelude to one of the biggest events of the year – the NFL Super Bowl game.
It will be held at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida, from January 31 to February 1.
The Grammy-nominated artiste, has also been confirmed for the Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival in April. For the Viewtopia Music Festival, she will be performing alongside international stars like Cardi B, Chris Brown, Migos, and DaBaby.
Shenseea and Squash are set to headline the dancehall segment at the event.
Viewtopia Music Festival 2020 is billed as the biggest multi-cultural music festival in the world. More than 30 of the world’s biggest artiste are set to take over Miami during the period.
The Super Bowl will be held on February 2, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez are expected to headline the halftime show
