Koffee captures Reggae Grammy

Fast-rising reggae superstar Koffee, at 19, has officially become the youngest-ever solo act and the first woman to win the Best Reggae Album category, with her debut EP Rapture, at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.

In accepting the award, Koffee said that she is grateful for all past and present mentors who led her along the journey to creating history.

“Blessings, everyone, thank you so much. I’d first like to thank all the producers and everyone who helped make Rapture what it is today,” she said.

The Toast singer also paid homage to current and past Grammy nominees for continuing to make the genre a force to be reckoned with.

“I’d like to pay my respect to Julian Marley, Steel Pulse, Sly and Robbie, Morgan Heritage for all the input they’ve made in Reggae; the industry and the music,” Koffee noted.

Congrats Best Reggae Album winner – 'Rapture'

“I’ve learned a lot from them and older people in the industry and that’s why I’m here. That’s what brought us all here,” she added.

“I just want to say this one is for all of us. This one is for reggae. This one is for Jamaica! Thank you very much,” Koffee exclaimed.

Etana became the first-ever female nominee in 2018 with Reggae Forever but fell short of winning to Shaggy and Sting’s joint album 44/876.

For the 2020 Reggae Grammy, Koffee went up against a stellar line up that included Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie, Steel Pulse and fellow favourites Third World.