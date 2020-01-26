Koffee captures Reggae Grammy

Koffee captures Reggae GrammySunday, January 26, 2020
|
She did it, BUZZ fam!
Fast-rising reggae superstar Koffee, at 19, has officially become the youngest-ever solo act and the first woman to win the Best Reggae Album category, with her debut EP Rapture, at the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California on Sunday.
In accepting the award, Koffee said that she is grateful for all past and present mentors who led her along the journey to creating history.
“Blessings, everyone, thank you so much. I’d first like to thank all the producers and everyone who helped make Rapture what it is today,” she said.
The Toast singer also paid homage to current and past Grammy nominees for continuing to make the genre a force to be reckoned with.
“I’d like to pay my respect to Julian Marley, Steel Pulse, Sly and Robbie, Morgan Heritage for all the input they’ve made in Reggae; the industry and the music,” Koffee noted.
“I’ve learned a lot from them and older people in the industry and that’s why I’m here. That’s what brought us all here,” she added.
“I just want to say this one is for all of us. This one is for reggae. This one is for Jamaica! Thank you very much,” Koffee exclaimed.
Etana became the first-ever female nominee in 2018 with Reggae Forever but fell short of winning to Shaggy and Sting’s joint album 44/876.
For the 2020 Reggae Grammy, Koffee went up against a stellar line up that included Julian Marley, Sly & Robbie, Steel Pulse and fellow favourites Third World.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy