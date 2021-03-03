Koffee stars in Calvin Klein spring campaign

Reggae star Koffee has bagged yet another international endorsement having been tapped as one of the faces of the Calvin Klein spring 2021 campaign.

Related story: Koffee gets brand deal with H&M

Koffee stars in the campaign titled ‘The Feeling of Letting Go‘ alongside rapper Meghan Thee Stallion.

Koffee, who is usually clad in baggy clothes, gave fans a pleasant surprise when she posted a photo wearing an underwear set from the campaign on her Instagram.

The set was paired with a denim jacket and sneakers.

“Spring 2021 @calvinklein campaign. #MYCALVINS,” the young star captioned the post.

It’s just the latest in a series of brand deals the Toast artiste has signed over the past, including partnerships with Jordan, H&M and Mastercard.