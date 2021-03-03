Koffee stars in Calvin Klein spring campaign

Koffee stars in Calvin Klein spring campaignWednesday, March 03, 2021
|
Reggae star Koffee has bagged yet another international endorsement having been tapped as one of the faces of the Calvin Klein spring 2021 campaign.
Related story: Koffee gets brand deal with H&M
Koffee stars in the campaign titled ‘The Feeling of Letting Go‘ alongside rapper Meghan Thee Stallion.
Koffee, who is usually clad in baggy clothes, gave fans a pleasant surprise when she posted a photo wearing an underwear set from the campaign on her Instagram.
The set was paired with a denim jacket and sneakers.
“Spring 2021 @calvinklein campaign. #MYCALVINS,” the young star captioned the post.
It’s just the latest in a series of brand deals the Toast artiste has signed over the past, including partnerships with Jordan, H&M and Mastercard.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy