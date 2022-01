Koffee tapped by John Legend on teaser for ‘Bigger Love’ album

Fresh from his collaboration with Buju Banton a few weeks ago, American R&B crooner John Legend is back with his eighth studio album, Bigger Love.

Bigger Love, teased on Friday (June 12), also features inputs from fellow R&B stars Camper, Jhene Aiko, and Gary Clarke Junior as well as rising Jamaican reggae act Koffee and rapper Rapsody.

“I’m so excited to introduce my new album #BiggerLove to the world. Here’s the album cover painted by brilliant artist Charly Palmer. Check out the tracklist, including my amazing featured guests,†John Legend tweeted.

Thanks — Koffee (@originalkoffee) @johnlegend for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing project. Blessings. Ÿ™Ÿ½ https://t.co/oiA081DcUwJune 12, 2020

Legend responded with gratitude, calling the Raggamuffin singjay “incredibleâ€.

Koffee will be featured on the 12th track, Don’t Walk Away.

