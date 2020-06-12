Koffee tapped by John Legend on teaser for ‘Bigger Love’ album

Fresh from his collaboration with Buju Banton a few weeks ago, American R&B crooner John Legend is back with his eighth studio album, Bigger Love.

Bigger Love, teased on Friday (June 12), also features inputs from fellow R&B stars Camper, Jhene Aiko, and Gary Clarke Junior as well as rising Jamaican reggae act Koffee and rapper Rapsody.

â€œIâ€™m so excited to introduce my new album #BiggerLove to the world.Â Hereâ€™s the album cover painted by brilliant artist Charly Palmer.Â Check out the tracklist, including my amazing featured guests,â€ John Legend tweeted.

Thanks â€” Koffee (@originalkoffee) @johnlegend for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing project. Blessings. Ÿ™Ÿ½ https://t.co/oiA081DcUwJune 12, 2020

â€œThanks @johnlegend for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing project. Blessings,â€ Koffee replied.

Legend responded with gratitude, calling the Raggamuffin singjay â€œincredibleâ€.

Koffee will be featured on the 12th track, Donâ€™t Walk Away.

Canâ€™t wait to dive deep into this album, BUZZ fam!