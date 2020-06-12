Koffee tapped by John Legend on teaser for ‘Bigger Love’ album

Koffee tapped by John Legend on teaser for ‘Bigger Love’ albumFriday, June 12, 2020
Fresh from his collaboration with Buju Banton a few weeks ago, American R&B crooner John Legend is back with his eighth studio album, Bigger Love.
Bigger Love, teased on Friday (June 12), also features inputs from fellow R&B stars Camper, Jhene Aiko, and Gary Clarke Junior as well as rising Jamaican reggae act Koffee and rapper Rapsody.
â€œIâ€™m so excited to introduce my new album #BiggerLove to the world.Â Hereâ€™s the album cover painted by brilliant artist Charly Palmer.Â Check out the tracklist, including my amazing featured guests,â€ John Legend tweeted.
â€œThanks @johnlegend for giving me the opportunity to be a part of this amazing project. Blessings,â€ Koffee replied.
Legend responded with gratitude, calling the Raggamuffin singjay â€œincredibleâ€.
Koffee will be featured on the 12th track, Donâ€™t Walk Away.
Canâ€™t wait to dive deep into this album, BUZZ fam!
