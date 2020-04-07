Koffee teams with US clothing company for charity performance on IG Live

What do you do when you’re Koffee and a

performance doesn’t go your way? You do it over!

The Grammy kid is the latest Jamaican star to host an online show, this one a partnership with American clothing brand, Levi Strauss & Company.

Appearing on Levi’s 5:01 quarantine concert series Monday night, Koffee started her set with her single Burnin’, which saw many viewers dropping hearts and fire emojis. But it seems the meteoric star was displeased with the performance, as at the end of her set, she decided to redo the song.

“Mi did mess up the first song so mi kinda waan sing it again,” Koffee said before stopping to drink some water. Fans didn’t seem to mind the self-imposed encore and showed their approval with some flames in the comments. Koffee appeared more relaxed this round, smiling as she transitioned from verse to chorus while strumming the guitar.

Staying true to her simple style, she rocked an all-black ensemble, comprising a hoodie, shorts, socks and slides, paired with a fresh face and her hair in a bun. The Spanish Town, St Catherine native rounded off the acoustic vibes by also performing Raggamuffin and a cover of Frank Ocean’s Thinking About You for which she asked fans to sing along if they knew the lyrics. As fans checked in from countries like Brazil, France, Nigeria and Jamaica, the inevitable requests for Toast popped up. Koffee, however, kept it short and sweet with just the three songs.

“I’m sad, she left us so early,” said one viewer after the show.

“She killed it,” commented another nearing its end.

“I love you Koffee,” said another.

Through the performance, Koffee received the opportunity to give back to her favourite charity, Mentoring and Training Leaders for Tomorrow.

“Hi, this is Koffee and I’ve teamed up with Levi’s to encourage you to stay home and stay connected,” Koffee told viewers before the show. “This event is in support of my favourite charity, Mentoring and Training Leaders for Tomorrow, a charity that supports students and their families with tuition fees. Over the next few months, donations will be extended to support these families in need due to the pandemic. We are in this together, stay safe.”