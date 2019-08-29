Koffee’s Rapture re-enters Billboard Reggae top 10

The dynamic Reggae sensation Koffee continues to make waves with her debut EP, Rapture, re-entering the

The Toast singer was recently included on former US President, Barack Obama’s Summer Playlist 2019.

View this post on Instagram With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy.A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on Aug 24, 2019 at 8:35am PDT

The infectious, upbeat track was released as Koffee’s debut single, featuring catchy lyrics that had fans chanting “Gratitude is a must”.

Eighteen-year-old Koffee is currently on tour in the US, where she is scheduled to be in Las Vegas at the House of Blues tonight (August 29). According to her website, the US tour is scheduled to continue until September 25 and then picks back up in Europe with her first stop in London, UK, on November 9.

Do you still have Rapture on your playlist?