Koffee’s single Toast featured in U.S TV commercial

Reggae star, Koffee hit single Toast is featured in a new Life Water (LIFEWTR) mainstream TV commercial in the United States.

LIFEWTR is a premium bottled-water brand that was added to PepsiCo Incâ€™s portfolio in 2017. The company has positioned itself as a brand for emerging artists.

Koffee joins a handful of Jamaican acts like Bob Marley, Jimmy Cliff, Busy Signal, Hopeton Lewis, Dawn Penn, Inner Circle, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Shabba, J.C. Lodge and a few others whose songs have been featured in TV commercials in the US market.