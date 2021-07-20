Konshens announce winners in ‘Pay for It’ challenge

Dancehall artiste Konshens has revealed the three top contestants for his Pay For It singing competition. The competition, which concluded recently’ was hosted on Instagram and asked participants to do a thirty-second rendition of his track Pay For It which features fellow dancehall artiste Spice.

Konshens announced that the winners (persons who got the most views according to the rules laid out) of the competition. Three female participants won the competition. The three ladies, who are also artistes based on the bio on their Instagram accounts are now sharing a prize package of USD$4000 dollars for their efforts.

Konshens used the opportunity to thank all the participants declaring everyone a winner in their own right. “Big up to all of the contestants, everyone won in their own right and quite a few people got opportunities outside of the competition by just seeing a platform and showing you talent,” he said.

The Winner artiste also informed the ladies that as promised, they’ll be working on some songs with him soon. “Them people weh win, a want oonu send me the cash app, the PayPal, or the Zell or the bank info right now, we ago mek the payment right now and we ago start talk bout this song wha we ago work pon next week fi drop the end of the year.”

He also informed people on how he went about counting the views. “To the people weh a complain bout views, a artiste need fi know how fi market themselves, a artiste need fi know if you can’t do certain things you need to align with people weh can provide these services” he related.

The winner Cyrilia, a Trinidadian, said she never expected to win the contest. “To be honest I never thought I would win this contest, I actually did it for marketing myself in the sense that if I did the cover song, the rules were that Konshens would post it up to his page” she remarked.

She however noted that she got serious about it when her manager informed her that winning could get her the chance to do a single with the Jamaican artiste and she just did the bit. She also noted that she was looking forward to it having been in contact with Konshens already.