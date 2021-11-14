Konshens drops Red Reign, says latest single is a ‘bad girl banger’

Dancehall star Konshens released Red Reign on Friday (November 12).

The LP marks a new era for the artiste who has been steadily experimenting with other genres including hip hop, trap and afrobeats.

According to Konshens, he has channeled his experience during the pandemic into his music.

While noting that it has not been an easy time for him, citing three canceled tours; he added that the experience has given him a renewed sense of responsibility to his craft.

As such Konshens said the album is really designed to get people out and together again.

Konshens explained that his latest single, “Take A Shot,” infuses hip hop and reggae to create a “bad girl banger”.

“Since COVID restrictions have been lifted in Florida, the club scene in Miami has had a revival. I wanted to make an anthem for women to go out with their friends and behave a little badly,” he said.

Konshens further said the visuals for “Take A Shot” capture the sentiments of the song in its entirety.

He went on to add that visuals have gone onto inspired the TakeAShotChallenge, which has been picking up steam across social media platforms.

Red Reign is Konshens’ fifth studio album.

The album features collabs with Davido, Stefflon Don, Rvssian, Dre Island, Kaelyn Kastle, Kemar Highcon, JesseRoyal, and Spice