Konshens hits Billboard with ‘Bad Man vs Nice Guy’

Deejay Konshens is back on the

Billboard Reggae Albums chart. This is his second appearance in just over a

year.

His fourth studio album, Bad Man vs Nice Guy, enters the chart at No. 16, selling 38 copies. The 10-track album features songs like Up Move, Live Life, Bad Man, Back It Up, Space Flight (featuring Khxos), Set Up and Devil Eyes (featuring rapper Bakersteez).

Bad Man vs Nice Guy was released August 30 via Subkonshus Music.

His 2018 album, It Feel Good, peaked at No. 11 on the chart.

Born Garfield Spence, Konshens was a part of a duo called Sojah with his now-deceased brother Delus. He released his debut album Real Talk in 2010. It was a Japan-only release. His sophomore project Mental Maintenance was released in 2012 via VPAL Music.

Known for hits such as Winner, Gal a Bubble, Stop Sign and Good Girl Gone Bad (featuring Tarrus Riley), Konshens enjoyed international success with a remix of Bruck Off Yuh Back (featuring Chris Brown) and Policeman with Dutch singer Eva Simmons.

Policeman, which was released in 2015, has been certified Gold in the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.