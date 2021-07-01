Konshens hosts ‘Pay For It’ singing challenge

Dancehall artiste Konshens is hosting a singing challenge on social media for his single Pay For It which features Spice.

The three people who receive the highest number of views in the song competition will have an opportunity to be featured on an original track with the artiste.

Konshens made the announcement on Instagram recently. “All three winners have a chance to get on a in official song with Konshens to be released December 2021,” he said. The top three persons will also share cash prizes totaling US $3000.00. The competition will end on July 14th.

Participants are required to sing a section of the track ‘Pay For It’, about thirty seconds worth, in any style and fashion that they prefer. “My singers let’s go!!! No matter how u sing it, just sing it…kill it..if it connek then u collek!! Simple as that!!! Pay For It singing competition Any Tone, Any Style, on any beat u choose,” the dancehall artiste remarked.

People entering are required to post a video to their page of them singing the song. Since Konshens launched the competition, a number of persons have entered the challenge he has been busy reposting the videos.

This is the second competition that Spice has been involved in recent times. Only a few days ago, she choose the winners for her Go Down Deh dance challenge.