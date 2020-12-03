Konshens is angry with people who attack gays, but not paedophiles

Dancehall artiste Konshens had a lot to say about people who only speak out against homosexuals and are never vocal when it comes to calling out paedophiles and criminals.

He made his opinion know after ZJ Sparks commented on the hypocrisy that people have when choosing what to be angry about.

“Nuff ah anno only have strength fi gay people. When di dutty pedophile and abusers dem show up uno quiet like a lamb,” she tweeted.

And the Hard Drive singer was in total agreement with her.

“Mi say dis all di time!! Dem pick and choose what to be holy and hurt and outraged about, and fi bun b**ttyman mek dem feel cool from dem a go a school an dem no grow up all now,” he commented.

Konshens explained that while he wasn’t endorsing homosexuality, he was tolerant.

“As much as me personally nuh agree wid gay, a b**tyman never look me yet or try touch offa me nor none a mi fren or family or mi son suh mi nuh see how 2 big man weh DEH rouna dem own yaad fi affect me an hurt me more than bwoy weh a rape or abuse ppl f**king sister an dem madda,” he said.

He wants people to use their platform to speak out on issues that really affect lives.

“Me see dem a kill all granny an baby an mi no see dem a outrage pan internet. Maybe dem have b*tty troubles before and scarred why everyting wid gay trigger dem but dem cool wid everything else,” he said.

“Me no have no b**ty experience but mi see ppl head buss out and me look up inna nozzle already an me feel pain when ppl gone. A dem ting deh trigger me.”