Konshens, Kemar Highcon pay tribute to Beenie Man hit ‘Nuff Gal’

Beenie Man isn’t referred to as the ‘King of the dancehall’ for nothing and seems a couple of the genre’s other stars agree.

Good friends and dancehall staples Konshens and Kemar Highcon paid tribute to Beenie’s megahit Nuff Gal with an impromptu show on Instagram last evening.

The all-black clad duo are seen vibing while singing and dancing along to the mid-90’s hit.

View this post on Instagram Addi a di DON innuh. But u see bloodklaat @kingbeenieman Ÿ˜€. if “DID IT†was a personŸ˜• Ÿ™ŒŸ™Œ. #fewkings #ŸŒ‹ #konshens #volcanoKK #dancehallA post shared by KONSHENS (@konshens) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:47pm PDT

Konshens posted the clip to his Instagram page with the caption “Addi a di DON innuh. But u see bloodkl**t @kingbeenieman Ÿ˜€. if “DID IT†was a personâ€

Kemarh Highcon also shared the video to his page with the caption “Big Up King Ÿ‘‘ Beenie @kingbeenieman gave us some of the greatest Hits Ÿ’¥ Eva !!! One of our greatest superstar Ÿ’«â€

Fans of the two also seemed to appreciate the love shown to the dancehall statesman, dropping numerous compliments for the song, their appreciation for the hit and also the respect shown to Beenie Man, who shared the post to his Stories.