Konshens, Kemar Highcon pay tribute to Beenie Man hit ‘Nuff Gal’Thursday, October 15, 2020
|
Beenie Man isnâ€™t referred to as the â€˜King of the dancehallâ€™ for nothing and seems a couple of the genreâ€™s other stars agree.
Good friends and dancehall staples Konshens and Kemar Highcon paid tribute to Beenieâ€™s megahit Nuff Gal with an impromptu show on Instagram last evening.
The all-black clad duo are seen vibing while singing and dancing along to the mid-90â€™s hit.
Konshens posted the clip to his Instagram page with the caption â€œAddi a di DON innuh. But u see bloodkl**tÂ @kingbeeniemanÂ Ÿ˜€. if â€œDID ITâ€ was a personâ€
Kemarh Highcon also shared the video to his page with the caption â€œBig Up King Ÿ‘‘ BeenieÂ @kingbeeniemanÂ gave us some of the greatest Hits Ÿ’¥ Eva !!! One of our greatest superstar Ÿ’«â€
Fans of the two also seemed to appreciate the love shown to the dancehall statesman, dropping numerous compliments for the song, their appreciation for the hit and also the respect shown to Beenie Man, who shared the post to his Stories.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy