Konshens, Kemar Highcon pay tribute to Beenie Man hit ‘Nuff Gal’

Beenie Man isnâ€™t referred to as the â€˜King of the dancehallâ€™ for nothing and seems a couple of the genreâ€™s other stars agree.

Good friends and dancehall staples Konshens and Kemar Highcon paid tribute to Beenieâ€™s megahit Nuff Gal with an impromptu show on Instagram last evening.

The all-black clad duo are seen vibing while singing and dancing along to the mid-90â€™s hit.

View this post on Instagram Addi a di DON innuh. But u see bloodklaat @kingbeenieman Ÿ˜€. if â€œDID ITâ€ was a personŸ˜• Ÿ™ŒŸ™Œ. #fewkings #ŸŒ‹ #konshens #volcanoKK #dancehallA post shared by KONSHENS (@konshens) on Oct 14, 2020 at 8:47pm PDT

Konshens posted the clip to his Instagram page with the caption â€œAddi a di DON innuh. But u see bloodkl**tÂ @kingbeeniemanÂ Ÿ˜€. if â€œDID ITâ€ was a personâ€

Kemarh Highcon also shared the video to his page with the caption â€œBig Up King Ÿ‘‘ BeenieÂ @kingbeeniemanÂ gave us some of the greatest Hits Ÿ’¥ Eva !!! One of our greatest superstar Ÿ’«â€

Fans of the two also seemed to appreciate the love shown to the dancehall statesman, dropping numerous compliments for the song, their appreciation for the hit and also the respect shown to Beenie Man, who shared the post to his Stories.