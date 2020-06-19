Konshens pays tribute to late brother on birthday

Dancehall artiste Konshens on

yesterday, June 18, remembered his late brother on what would have been his

39th birthday.

Konshens’ brother Delmark ‘Delus’ Spence died shortly after his 35th birthday celebrations in 2016.

Konshens shared birthday greetings for Delus in an Instagram slideshow of photos from happier times with his brother.

“Say happy birthday to the real Realest G. Thank you bro. Rest in Peace Delus,” said Konshen on IG.

“Only one sad memory of u. Everything else happy. ill keep those. #RIPDELUS,” added Konshens. Some members of the dancehall fraternity including Skatta Burrell, Romain Virgo, Tarrus Riley, and artiste manager, Romeich Major commented on the post sharing words of support. Delus is said to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.