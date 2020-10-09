Konshens says OnlyFans page ‘coming soon’Friday, October 09, 2020
|
Konshens is one of dancehall’s most talented stars, and apparently he has a sense of humour just as wicked as his flow.
The Stop Sign deejay became the topic of conversation yesterday, as oft happens when one posts a ‘thirst trap’.
A bare-chested, underwear-clad Konshens, born Garfield Spence, had his female fans fawning when he posted the photo ‘ironing’, adding the caption “Ask him to describe his perfect woman, watch him describe a mute maid. its different when u can help urself.”
While some fans of the artiste loved the thoughtful note, even more were loving on the pic.
One commented “Onlyfans?” to which the artiste replied “cumming soon”.
That wasn’t his only quick-witted reply, as he told one fan who asked where his six-pack went, “mi sell it”.
A third said the iron probably wasn’t even plugged in, to which he jokingly replied “stop chat mi bizniz”.
It’s highly unlikely the artiste would create an OnlyFans account, but with D’Angel and Ishawna paving the way for local artistes, who knows who could be next in line?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy