Konshens says OnlyFans page ‘coming soon’

Konshens is one of dancehall’s most talented stars, and apparently he has a sense of humour just as wicked as his flow.

The Stop Sign deejay became the topic of conversation yesterday, as oft happens when one posts a ‘thirst trap’.

A bare-chested, underwear-clad Konshens, born Garfield Spence, had his female fans fawning when he posted the photo ‘ironing’, adding the caption “Ask him to describe his perfect woman, watch him describe a mute maid. its different when u can help urself.”

While some fans of the artiste loved the thoughtful note, even more were loving on the pic.

View this post on Instagram Ask him to describe his perfect woman, watch him describe a mute maid. its different when u can help urself. #wash #cook #clean an #dresscleanA post shared by KONSHENS (@konshens) on Oct 7, 2020 at 5:42pm PDT

One commented “Onlyfans?” to which the artiste replied “cumming soon”.

That wasn’t his only quick-witted reply, as he told one fan who asked where his six-pack went, “mi sell it”.

A third said the iron probably wasn’t even plugged in, to which he jokingly replied “stop chat mi bizniz”.

It’s highly unlikely the artiste would create an OnlyFans account, but with D’Angel and Ishawna paving the way for local artistes, who knows who could be next in line?