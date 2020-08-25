Konshens tests negative for coronavirus

Dancehall artiste, Konshens has tested negative for coronavirus. The Bruk off Yuh Back artiste posted a photo of his negative results to his

Konshens was seen in videos, maskless and not social distancing at Beenie Manâ€™s birthday party that happened over the weekend. Beenie Man and everyone who attended his party faced major backlash on social media.

Beenie Manâ€™s daughter, Desha Ravers who was present at his party was also a patron at Usain Boltâ€™s surprise birthday party held on Friday (August 21).

Bolt has since tested positive for coronavirus.

By doing this test and making it public, Konshens has cleared up any speculation that heâ€™s infected with the virus. However, we should note that in the unfortunate event that he was infected by attending that party, a test result two days later would not confirm that. It takes up to 14 days for an infected person to start showing symptoms.

But anyway, we hope that now, he stays inside.