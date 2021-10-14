Konshens to release new album in November

Dancehall artiste Konshens has announced that his latest album, ‘Red Reign’ is set for a November 12 release.

The ‘Winner’ artiste made the announcement via used social media on Wednesday.

Perhaps alluding to the album being nothing short of ‘fire’, Konshens turned his entire Instagram page red for the announcement. Removing all previous uploaded content from his Instagram and replacing them with only images and videos connected with the project, Konshens revealed both the project’s prospective cover art as well as the official track list.

The album he disclosed will comprise of 17 tracks and will feature collaborations from the likes of Spice, Stefflon Don, Kemar Highcon, Jesse Royal, Dre Island and afrobeats star, Davido.

Also aptly referred to as Season 4, Red Reign will be Konshens’ fourth album. His other efforts were; Real Talk in 2010, Mental Maintenance in 2012 and It Feel Good in 2018.

In addition to his dancehall roots, Konshens is set to explore a myriad of other genres on this latest body of work including trap, latin and pop.