Kranium drops video for ‘Gal Policy’

Dancehall artiste, Kranium has released the highly anticipated music video for his hit song Gal Policy. The visual highlights the crooner’s sensual side while flexing a no holds barred attitude.

Director Mills Miller captures comedian and actress Danny Deuces of BET’s Hustle In Brooklyn in an authentic light, made even more real with styling by Venus Rose. The combination brings a natural flavor to the modern lover’s theme, a tale that tells it like it is. The depiction of strong, smart, independent women today also indulging in some action sans commitment is explored. And the artiste plays the role of Dr. Kranium – a sexual therapist providing unconventional advice the best way he knows how.

The ‘Melody Gad’

The song had an overwhelming level of momentum and over-performed consistently throughout the quarantine/global shutdown. Gal Policy racked in over 14M views on the lyric video, charted Top 20 in over 20 different islands on iTunes, hit #1 on the Shazam charts (NY). It is currently trending on charts in the UK. Since the release of the video on Thursday (September 24), it has racked up almost 50,000 views on YouTube, and is #26 on trending in Jamaica.

Over the summer, Kranium also dropped a remix of the song with Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage. The ‘Melody Gad’ is looking to follow in the success of this song with his soon to be released single, Through The Window.