Kranium goes platinum with ‘Nobody Has To Know’

Nobody Has to Know , the highly-infectious tune released by US-based dancehall artiste Kranium, has been certified platinum in Canada. This means that the single has sold more than 80,000 copies in that country.

According to information obtained from distribution and record production company Music Canada, the eight-year-old single achieved the feat on August 31, 2021.

Released by Atlantic Records, Nobody Has to Know was certified silver in the United Kingdom in April for sales of more than 200,000 copies. The hit single was also certified gold in the United States by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2019 for sales of more than 500,000 units.

In a recent interview with the Jamaica Observer, Kranium disclosed that although this latest achievement happened purely by chance, he always expects his music to be impactful. He shared that with Nobody Has To Know in particular, he spent time to ensure it made its mark.

“I always expect longevity with my music because of how me and the team went about breaking the song. We took our time and make sure the song was a hit,” he said.

Another single from the entertainer under his Atlantic label suit, also achieved certification according to Music Canada. Can’t Believe was certified gold in October 2020.