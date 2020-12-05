Kranium laughs at his photo while celebrating 67 million streams on Spotify

Kranium laughs at his photo while celebrating 67 million streams on SpotifySaturday, December 05, 2020
After
receiving 67 million streams on Spotify this year, you would think that Jamaican
Kranium would be kind to himself.
But that was not exactly the case as he shared the good news with the world on Friday. Instead of just celebrating his wins, the entertainer literally trolled himself.
â€œThanks for all the support,â€ he captioned the Instagram post showing his Spotify achievements on Friday. â€œBUT Now to management/ team .. please change this dolla van range truck shape broad face fake Rasta wanna be chronixx picture plz lol.â€
While many laughed, fellow entertainer Hood Celebrityy seemed to fancy the photo.
â€œlol I like this picture though,â€ she said.
â€œItâ€™s not a bad picture Ÿ˜and it shows your personality always,â€ another person added.
Others thought he was being a little harsh on himself.
â€œDolla van range truck shape broad face Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ man a dealid himself suh,â€ one social media user said.
But photo aside, the post showed that Kranium had 7.7 million listeners from 92 countries on Spotify and that people listened to him for three million hours.
The second image showed his achievements for 2019. In that year, he had 54.6 million streams from 7.4 million listeners in 79 countries.
