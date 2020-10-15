Kranium mines Gold in Canada with ‘Can’t Believe’Thursday, October 15, 2020
Jamaican entertainer Kranium has a reason to celebrate as his song, Can’t Believe, featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Wizkid, has been certified Gold in Canada.
The track, which was released in 2017, was produced by ZJ Liquid on a rhythm that was created by Jammy ‘Jam2’ James. On YouTube, the three videos Kranium shared with the song have been viewed more than 85 million times in total.
In announcing the golden accomplishment on Wednesday via Instagram, Kranium said: “I want every single one a dem… this the second one this year.”
This is Kranium’s second Gold certification in about a year. Last October, he was certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America for his 2015 hit Nobody Has To Know. The song, which was produced by Lamar Michael Reynolds, went to number 44 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart.
In more recent times, Kranium has been getting attention for his melodious Gal Policy that was released in March. The Jahvy Ambassador-produced track has been viewed more than 15 million times on YouTube.
