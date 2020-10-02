Kranium puts on storytelling hat in ‘Through the Window’Friday, October 02, 2020
Dancehall artiste, Kranium is known for advocating a ‘single-ish’ lifestyle and he’s been pretty good at keeping his casual relationships under wraps.
But his latest single Through The Window details an instance where one of his casual relationships was almost exposed. The track was released on Thursday (October 1) and is a follow-up to his recent hit Gal Policy.
It brings a bit of humor to the scene and showcases more of Kranium’s personality and clever wordplay skills, through captivating storytelling.
The song is produced by Dunwell, who also worked on Jahmiel’s Love Ones, Dexta Dap’s Weak To You, and Konshen’s Original Daddy.
A lyric video released for the track is already gaining traction on YouTube, and has accumulated almost 12,000 views.
