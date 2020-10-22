Kranium shows off West African model

Kranium shows off West African modelThursday, October 22, 2020
The Internet is playing
matchmaker again, this time with dancehall singjay Kranium and Ghanian model
Modesta Boafo.
Social media users aren’t entirely to blame. The pair’s latest photos are serving as the perfect building blocks for the narrative.
Captured strolling on a sunny day in Los Angeles, California, Kranium and the melanin-rich influencer are all smiles and locked eyes.
“Thick like she drinking cement soup with a skin that glows,” the “Melody Gad” captioned in photos shared to his Instagram page yesterday.
She followed suit by posting photos of them on her page, giving hints to their conversation.
“Can you believe this man telling me Jamaican Men don’t cheat,” she wrote.
Kranium responded, “I hear no lies.”
While her caption had people telling her to run for the hills, Kranium’s peeps are here for a possible #BlackLove romance.
“She cute AF, you betta treat her nice,” one fan said.
“U married now melody gad,” another said, backed by a laughing emoji.
“Her complexion is beautiful.”
“Those looks are saying ALOT!!!”
“U a tell her the gyal policy mi g?” one user asked in reference to his song about men keeping their side chicks in check.
Boafo, who goes by the name WestAfrican Dol, appeared on his page in early September while the two were at a pool party.
“That complexion is everything,” he wrote on the post which she also uploaded to her page.
The West African native is a former Wild ‘N Out Girl and CEO of Glow Shea Butter skincare line.
