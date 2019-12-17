Kristen Stewart gets crowned ‘Actress of the Decade’ and the Internet loses it…

I need a moment, actually several eons to

think about this one…

At this point, they obviously don’t care about TALENT anymore; I give up.

Effectively killing any credibility to their organisation, the Hollywood Critics’ Association (HCA) declared that American actress Kristen Stewart of Twilight Saga fame is its Actress of the Decade — and social media didn’t react to the news well. Neither did we, BUZZ fam!

Stewart's impressive filmography includes Seberg, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, The Runaways, and Charlie's Angels.

“We at the HCA are proud to announce that Kristen Stewart will receive the Actress of the Decade Award at our ceremony on January 9, 2020. Stewart’s impressive filmography includes Seberg, Personal Shopper, Clouds of Sils Maria, The Runaways, and Charlie’s Angels. #KristenStewart,” the HCA tweeted last Friday (Dec 13).

Out of all the actresses and bodies of work to choose from, , the angsty teen-love interest of an equally boring vampire is the Actress of the Decade??KRISTEN STEWART

Did Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and Margot Robbie die?

Are you in malice with Sandra Bullock?

Hell, if you had said Scarlett Johansson, Blake Lively or Jennifer Lawrence, it would have been much easier to digest…

But Kristen? Thee Kristen Stewart??!

Even Emma Stone’s over-animated personas deserve this accolade more than Kristen. Where in Hollywood are you people? I need to talk.

So according to the HCA, the criteria (a weak one, albeit) was based on the number of credits during this decade.

“Lupita [Nyong’o] had 10 films, Margot [Robbie] had 17, Emma [Stone] had 18, Amy [Adams] had 16, and Kristen had 21. Each one of these actresses are incredibly talented and are all ideal candidates for this award. They will more than likely be awarded in future ceremonies,” the HCA tweeted in response to the backlash, which has been critical.

Viola Davis is one Grammy short of becoming the 13th EGOT awardee, having won the other 3 all in this decade. but a woman whose most compelling role was the boring love interest of a vampire who lived in a boring town, is the actress of a decade

If your primary goal, , HCA, is to, “bring together a passionate group of critics to represent the voices of a new era in Hollywood” — then those views are still predominately white, unsurprisingly.according to your website

“Diversity is incredibly important in film criticism and the HCA wants to make sure that all voices are represented within our group,” the HCA added.

So this honor definitely belongs to Viola Davis who took home a Tony, an Emmy, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar all in one decade… THIS DECADE. But go off, I guess.

Again, another area you have failed to capitalise on since you whitewash the award with little to no merit.