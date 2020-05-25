Krystal Tomlinson, beau Beenie Man hit the gym to get rid of deejayâ€™s now-famous belly

As promised, political aspirant Krystal

Tomlinson has started partner Beenie Man on his first serious session of

training on Monday (May25) after his belly became an overnight sensation during

his Verzuz Battle with fellow deejay Bounty Killer.

Both Tomlinson and Beenie Man were both beaming after the Labour Day workout; the pair who have a child, Xiah together, are being trained by fitness guru Patrice J White.

The once-slender singjay was one half of the dancehall duo that showcased the best of Jamaican culture, but Beenie Manâ€™s quarantine tummy was a hit for the hundreds of thousands of persons who tuned in for the entertaining two-hour Verzuz Battle.

Inundated with comments and queries, Kyrstal assured persons that they would start training on Labour Day. While his body might be against the sudden diet changes, which include cutting out pasta, Krystal is confident as the transformation progresses, Beenie Man will find the effort totally worth it.

Why the innanets doing me like this? Ÿ¥ºâ€” Krystal Tomlinson (@krystomlinson) Dear world,You have my word. @patricejwhite and I are on the case.#FlatBellySummerMay 24, 2020

â€œThree reasons I love working out with @patricejwhite: She doesnâ€™t accept excuses. Sheâ€™s relentlessâ€¦unremitting! As long as she can find you sheâ€™ll show up AT YOUR FOOT ready to whoop your a$$,â€ Tomlinson began.

View this post on Instagram Three reasons I love working out with @patricejwhite:â£ â£ 1. She doesnâ€™t accept excuses. Sheâ€™s relentlessâ€¦unremitting! As long as she can find you sheâ€™ll show up AT YOUR FOOT ready to whoop your a$$ Ÿ˜¡ â£ 2. She trains for results. Yes, the videos and pics are hilarious but she is committed to getting you in the best shape of your life. Sheâ€™s not satisfied when you pay your gym fee. Sheâ€™s not satisfied when you show up for the workouts. Sheâ€™s not satisfied until youâ€™re transformed!â£Ÿ’ªŸ¾Ÿ’ªŸ¾ â£ 3. Sheâ€™s an ALPHA. So youâ€™ve probably noticed that she trains a lot of leaders, bosses, people who are used to being in charge of everything and everyone. Sheâ€™s not intimidated by rank, status, ego. She takes charge of her clientsâ€™ wellness (even if we start to build up a little hate from all the pasta we canâ€™t eat Ÿ¥º) as though sheâ€™s paying us to work for her! Sheâ€™s the BOSS. â£And we have to just accept that. Thereâ€™s no room to negotiateâ€¦even when your hurling in the corner from being pushed beyond the limits you thought you had. â£ That makes it easier to trust her, to listen to her guidance, to take the bad up. We know it will be worth it. â£ â£ You hear Mo, it will totally be worth it Ÿ˜†Ÿ¤—Ÿ¤—â¤ï¸ #HisFirstDay #DynamicLifestyle #KingBeenieMan #KrystalTomlinson #Fitspo #WorkItOutA post shared by Krystal Tomlinson (@krystaltomlinson) on May 25, 2020 at 8:56am PDT

The reigning dancehall monarch took a lighter approach to his new lifestyle change, taking a jab at everyone who joked about his dad bod during Saturdayâ€™s historic Verzuz battle against rival-turned-friend Bounty Killer.

â€œThe bullying can stop now. Seet deh, bright and early #WORKOUTMODE,â€ he captioned a similar photo standing beside Krystal.

View this post on Instagram The bullying can stop now Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡²Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² seet deh bright and early #WORKOUTMODE. I dont want to be that #BigBellyGuy Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚ @krystaltomlinson Happy Holidays Everyone. â¤Ÿ’¯A post shared by King Beenie Man (@kingbeenieman) on May 25, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

Will you been following Beenieâ€™s transformation, BUZZ fam? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.