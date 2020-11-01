Krystal Tomlinson endorses Lisa Hanna for PNP president

Krystal Tomlinson has thrown her support behind Lisa Hanna with the People’s National Party (PNP) set to select to new president in less than a week. In an Instagram post Saturday (October 31), Tomlinson endorsed Hanna because of her resilience and ability to “weather storms”. Tomlinson said in politics a neutral position is “untenable as the only things that belong in the middle of the road are white lines and road kill”.

According to Tomlinson, while both Hanna and opponent Mark Golding are two very good candidates she prefers Hanna.

In usual Tomlinson style, the St Andrew West Rural caretaker, went on to share a myriad of reasons why she supported Hanna. “It is that point of analysis that leads me to choose Comrade Lisa Hanna as my preferred candidate for President of the PNP. I know for sure that Lisa will get the job done even under pressure,” said Tomlinson as she began her detailed explanation.

“Here is what I have witnessed and need no corroboration for certainty: 1. Under pressure, in her seat in South East St Ann, Lisa got the job done and secured the seat for the PNP. The debate about a margin cannot obscure the fact – the job was done,” added Tomlinson.

Additionally, she said when it mattered most and even while under pressure, Hanna was a team player.

“Lisa, when it mattered most and even while under pressure, played for the team. Not because it was easy or comfortable but because it was necessary for the whole,” Tomlinson said. “It is easy to do good in fair weather but it takes chutzpah and grit to do it when the storms hit. I’ve seen Lisa weather many storms on the personal, professional, political and parental front and at every juncture she has emerged with a tall spine, steady hand and firm voice. That is what leadership requires,” she added.