Krystal Tomlinson gets sentimental for Beenie Man’s birthday

She may be in the midst of what is a very demanding political campaign season, but that didnâ€™t stop aspiring parliamentarian Krystal Tomlinson from sending a sweet birthday message to her partner Beenie Man.

The Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) candidate for West Rural St Andrew took to Instagram to wish Beenie Man a happy birthday, describing him as bringing â€œlightâ€ into her world yesterday, August 22. The romantic message was accompanied by a close-up shot of Beenie Man in which Tomlinson is only glimpsed in the background.

â€œThank you for trusting me with your heart and loving me unconditionally. Thank you for being an amazing father, soulmate and partner,â€ she added.

View this post on Instagram To my king, the one I love without conditions, the one who pours love into my spirit: Thank you for trusting me with your heart and loving me unconditionally. Thank you for being an amazing father, soulmate and partner. Thank you for bringing LIGHT into my world and peace in every storm. You are my safe space and Iâ€™ll always have your back. Ÿ’•Happy Birthday papa. I love you Ÿ’•A post shared by Krystal Tomlinson Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@krystaltomlinson) on Aug 22, 2020 at 1:54pm PDT

Tomlinson and the veteran dancehall artiste welcomed their first child, Xiah, together in October 2018.Â