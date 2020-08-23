Krystal Tomlinson gets sentimental for Beenie Man’s birthday

Krystal Tomlinson gets sentimental for Beenie Man’s birthdaySunday, August 23, 2020
|
She may be in the midst of what is a very demanding political campaign season, but that didnâ€™t stop aspiring parliamentarian Krystal Tomlinson from sending a sweet birthday message to her partner Beenie Man.
The Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP) candidate for West Rural St Andrew took to Instagram to wish Beenie Man a happy birthday, describing him as bringing â€œlightâ€ into her world yesterday, August 22. The romantic message was accompanied by a close-up shot of Beenie Man in which Tomlinson is only glimpsed in the background.
â€œThank you for trusting me with your heart and loving me unconditionally. Thank you for being an amazing father, soulmate and partner,â€ she added.
Tomlinson and the veteran dancehall artiste welcomed their first child, Xiah, together in October 2018.Â
