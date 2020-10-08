Kurt Riley hospitalised: Entertainers wishing DJ a speedy recovery

Several entertainers are now praying for popular Jamaican disc jock Kurt Riley, who is now hospitalised.

It is not clear how long he has been in hospital or what his ailment is, but his daughters made an update on his Instagram page on Wednesday evening, revealing that the disc jockâ€™s condition is improving.

â€œDaddy is recovering and doing much better. We all appreciate your prayers and calls during this time. We ask you to be mindful that Daddy is still in the hospital and cannot take calls. Please DM /WhatsApp him and he will respond as soon he is able to. Thank you so much for all your continued support,â€ the post said.

Shortly after the update was posted, several entertainers commented, wishing Riley a speedy recovery.

â€œPrayers way up Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾Ÿ™Ÿ¾ Get well soon,â€ Spice said.

â€œWe a pray fi u mi G stay strong an stay up,â€ Sean Paul added.

Trinidadian artiste Bunji Garlin also commented. â€œGod is great. Give thanks for healing,â€ he said.

And another soca act, Shurwayne Winchester, was also in the mix, saying: â€œBrother bless up, get up, live up. Whole industry have you in the best of thoughts. Must feel that love towards you brother. Get well bro.â€