Ky-Mani Marley delivers stellar performance at Kaya opening

The signature event was accompanied by a mind-blowing performance from Jamaican reggae and hip-hop sensation, Ky-Mani Marley. Despite a delayed start, fans were excited to be mesmerized by his soothing voice.

Many were enthralled by Ky-Mani’s careful selection of songs pulled from his extensive catalogue, that were able to resonate with his captive audience who sang with him in unison.

Struck by the perfect entertainment staging, patrons were caught jamming to the blissful beats of his melodic tone.

Combined with the right ingredients, the event saw a diverse variation across demographics of age, gender and social backgrounds that armed the social gathering as a convivial backyard session geared towards building amicable relationships.

The Best Thing artiste catapulted the hearts of the ladies, who were hypnotized by his enchanting musical wit and were unable to get enough of him.

Producer and guest, Noah Issa shared with us that he is delighted by Kaya’s endeavour to further the creative industry through art, whilst grateful to be a part of the monumental opening.

“I will be doing a DJ set. It’s great to see that the art scene here is thriving and I am happy to be a part of it and to play some music,” he told BUZZ.

Cindy Solanik, Canadian, told us that she is elated that Jamaica finally has a legal herb dispensary and she is already on edge to visit again.

“This is rocket, it is really awesome that it is finally legal in Jamaica. I love the performances so far and I can’t wait to be back,” she said.