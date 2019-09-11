Kylie Jenner poses nude for Playboy

Kylie Jenner poses nude for PlayboyWednesday, September 11, 2019
|
Kylie Jenner has posed nude for Playboy with her boyfriend Travis Scott.
The SICKO MODE hitmaker interviews his partner – with whom he shares 19-month-old daughter Stormi – for the new issue of the magazine, and the couple have stripped off for an intimate photo to be used alongside the spread.
An excerpt of the interview – which will be released on September 17 – has been teased, with Kylie telling Travis: “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”
Meanwhile, Travis previously opened up about his relationship with Kylie, insisting there is a big misconception about how “real” Kylie is just because she is so famous.
He said: “People don’t understand how real my girl is. How ill she is. They have assumptions, bulls**t-ass remarks of what they think is going on. Nah, bro. She’s a Tim Burton fan, which is fire. Wes Anderson fan, which is fire… She’s the coolest motherf***er of all time.”
