Kylie Jenner rents yacht for $1 million per week

Kylie Jenner rents yacht for $1 million per weekMonday, August 05, 2019
|
Kylie Jenner has rented a $250-million yacht for her 22nd birthday.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has splashed out a hefty amount on the luxurious 300-foot yacht and will be sailing with her family and friends around the Mediterranean on the big day.
TMZ reports that the yacht costs a whopping $1 million per week to rent.
Kylie is likely to have friend Sofia Richie on board, as a source revealed she “appreciates” her friendship with the model, who is dating Scott Disick.
An insider said: “Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends … Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy