Kylie Jenner rents yacht for $1 million per week

Kylie Jenner has rented a $250-million yacht for her 22nd birthday.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has splashed out a hefty amount on the luxurious 300-foot yacht and will be sailing with her family and friends around the Mediterranean on the big day.

TMZ reports that the yacht costs a whopping $1 million per week to rent.

Kylie is likely to have friend Sofia Richie on board, as a source revealed she “appreciates” her friendship with the model, who is dating Scott Disick.

An insider said: “Sofia has been nothing but supportive about the Jordyn drama. She seems like a very loyal friend to Kylie and Kylie appreciates that. Sofia is sophisticated, fun and very sweet. Kylie loves having her around. And Sofia definitely isn’t a user. She has her own life and doesn’t need anything from friends … Kylie also trusts Sofia around Stormi, which is very important to her.”