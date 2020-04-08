Kylie Jenner retains Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire title for 2020

Kylie Jenner is Forbes magazine’s youngest self-made billionaire for a second year in a row.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star made her huge fortune from her Kylie Cosmetics empire.

Kylie has managed to maintain her substantial wealth, and as of November last year, she sold 51 per cent of her beauty brand to Coty Inc for $600 million.

The deal, which wrapped in January, now values her business at an estimated $1.2 billion. The sale and still having a 49 per cent share in the business enabled the 22-year-old reality star—who has two-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott—to retain her riches.

Kylie has also put her money to good use, and recently she and her mother, Kris Jenner, announced they are distributing antibacterial gels—which are currently in short supply due to the coronavirus pandemic—via the beauty conglomerate and Kylie Skin investor, Coty.

The hand gel comes with a special message for recipients, which reads: “Dedicated to first responders working to support our communities.”