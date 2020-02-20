Kylie Jenner’s trademark move blocked by clothing company

Kylie Jenner’s trademark move blocked by clothing companyThursday, February 20, 2020
|
Kylie Jenner’s efforts to trademark her daughter’s name have reportedly been thwarted by a clothing company.
The 22-year-old reality TV star has applied to secure a series of Stormi Webster-related trademarks, including Stormi World – but her efforts have faced fierce opposition from a New Orleans-based clothing company.
Business Moves Consulting – which trademarked Stormi Couture shortly after Kylie’s daughter was born two years ago – has filed an opposition to the make-up mogul’s application, saying the move could confuse their customers.
The clothing company also claims that Kylie has “no bona fide intent to use the mark in commerce for identified goods or services”, according to the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column.
Meanwhile, Kylie and Travis Scott – who is the father of her child – are reportedly “working on getting back together”.
The reality TV star and the Sicko Mode hitmaker split in October last year, but they have remained close for the sake of their daughter and are now believed to be working through their differences in the hopes of one day rekindling their romance.
