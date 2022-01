Kylie’s post to Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day raises eyebrows

Reality television star Kylie

Jenner raised a few eyebrows when she hopped on to Instagram yesterday (June

21) to send Father’s Day greetings to her dad.

"Happy dads day, love you," said Jenner on IG as she shared a throwback photo of her dad holding her as a baby.

“Happy dads day, love you, †said Jenner on IG as she shared a throwback photo of her dad holding her as a baby.

It seems like an innocent enough comment but it left some perplexed. Here’s why.

While Bruce Jenner is biological father of Kylie and her sister Kendall, the 1974 Olympic decathlon champion came out publicly as a trans woman in April 2015.Â

View this post on Instagram love youA post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

In September 2015, Jenner legally changed gender to female and name to Caitlyn Jenner.Â

Kylie also shared a photo of her dad post-transition.Â

Kendall Jenner also shared a throwback photo of Caitlyn on the day to recognise fathers, however, she only simply wrote†love you†not making reference to her title as “father†or “dadâ€.