Kylie’s post to Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day raises eyebrows

Reality television star Kylie

Jenner raised a few eyebrows when she hopped on to Instagram yesterday (June

21) to send Fatherâ€™s Day greetings toÂ her dad.

View this post on Instagram happy dads day Ÿ¤ love youA post shared by Kylie Ÿ¤ (@kyliejenner) on Jun 21, 2020 at 7:45pm PDT

â€œHappy dads day, love you, â€ said Jenner on IG as she shared a throwbackÂ photo of her dad holding her as a baby.

It seems like an innocent enough comment but it left some perplexed. Hereâ€™s why.

While Bruce Jenner is biological father of Kylie and her sister Kendall, the 1974 Olympic decathlon championÂ came outÂ publicly as a trans woman inÂ April 2015.Â

View this post on Instagram love youA post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 21, 2020 at 9:24am PDT

In September 2015, Jenner legally changed gender to female and name to Caitlyn Jenner.Â

Kylie also shared a photo of her dad post-transition.Â

Kendall Jenner also shared a throwback photo of Caitlyn on the day to recognise fathers, however, she only simply wroteâ€ love youâ€ not making reference to her title as â€œfatherâ€ or â€œdadâ€.