Kylie’s post to Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day raises eyebrows

Kylie’s post to Caitlyn Jenner on Father’s Day raises eyebrowsMonday, June 22, 2020
|
Reality television star Kylie
Jenner raised a few eyebrows when she hopped on to Instagram yesterday (June
21) to send Fatherâ€™s Day greetings toÂ her dad.
â€œHappy dads day, love you, â€ said Jenner on IG as she shared a throwbackÂ photo of her dad holding her as a baby.
It seems like an innocent enough comment but it left some perplexed. Hereâ€™s why.
While Bruce Jenner is biological father of Kylie and her sister Kendall, the 1974 Olympic decathlon championÂ came outÂ publicly as a trans woman inÂ April 2015.Â
In September 2015, Jenner legally changed gender to female and name to Caitlyn Jenner.Â
Kylie also shared a photo of her dad post-transition.Â
Kendall Jenner also shared a throwback photo of Caitlyn on the day to recognise fathers, however, she only simply wroteâ€ love youâ€ not making reference to her title as â€œfatherâ€ or â€œdadâ€.
