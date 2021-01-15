Kyrie Irving to lose over US$800K for COVID breach, missed NBA games

Kyrie Irving to lose over US$800K for COVID breach, missed NBA gamesFriday, January 15, 2021
|
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will lose more than US$800 thousand after he violated the NBA’s coronavirus protocols.
Irving will have to fork out US$50,000 for violating the health and safety measures, and also forfeit about US$400,000 for each of the two games he missed while in a mandatory five-day quarantine which ends tomorrow.
The penalty and league investigation came after videos of Irving at a family birthday party made the rounds on social media earlier this week. In the videos, a maskless Irving is seen dancing and standing next to his sister, while she blew out candles.
He will be allowed to play in tomorrow’s match against the Orlando Magic, if he continues to test negative for the virus.
Irving previously missed five games for personal reasons.
