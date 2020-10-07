Lakers one win away from NBA title after beating Heat 102-96

The Los

Angeles Lakers are one win away from claiming a 17th NBA

championship after defeating the Miami Heat last evening.

The Lakers won the game 102-96 to take a 3-1 lead in the best of seven series.

Led by LeBron James, who amassed 28 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, the Lakers shook off its less than ideal play in the previous game to take control of the finals.

Lakers coack, Frank Vogel said, “You have to credit our guys’ competitive spirit. They were flying around and just competing at an extremely high level that end of the floor.”

Ahead of the game, James reportedly told him teammates via phone that they were in a must-win game. “I felt that vibe. I felt that pressure,” James said. “I felt like, for me personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career.”

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is set for Friday.