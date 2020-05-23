La Liga may resume in June

Spanish professional soccer league La Liga could

resume games next month, said Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez today, May 23.

However, Sanchez did not say when spectators will be allowed back in stadiums.

Games could resume with special safeguards on June 8, said Sanchez who announced other measures to ease the lockdown.

Madrid will join Barcelona and parts of the Castilla y Leon region to move into the so-called Phase 1 of the lockdown on Monday. Under the phase, restaurants will be allowed to offer outdoor seating to limited groups of people. Other regions will move to a more advanced phase, but citizens must remain vigilant even as the lockdown eases, he said.

“Until there is a vaccine or a treatment, victory still depends on each one of us. A new outbreak is by no means impossible and we must remain cautious, ” Sanchez said.

Spanish clubs started training on May 18 with restrictions, including limiting groups to a maximum of 10 players, La Liga said previously. Clubs had played 27 match days when the league was halted on March 12. There are 11 match days left to play.

Spain has been one of the countries worst hit by COVID-19 with 234,824 infections and 28,628 deaths as of May 22.