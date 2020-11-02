Laden gets day in court tomorrow

Dancehall artiste Laden will appear in court tomorrow after being slapped with several charges last week.

Laden, born O’Keele Aaron, will appear in the Black River Resident Magistrate Court in St Elizabeth, after being in lock-up since last Wednesday.

He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.

Reports are that Laden was driving a black Mercedes-Benz in Cheapside, St Elizabeth last Wednesday when police signalled him to stop 10:40 pm. He reportedly ignored the order and was chased by police, who observed an object being thrown from the car’s sunroof.

The police caught up with the vehicle and arrested Laden and two other occupants of the vehicle. They returned to search the area where the object was seen being discarded and a pistol was recovered.