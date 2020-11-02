Laden gets day in court tomorrow

Laden gets day in court tomorrowMonday, November 02, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Laden will appear in court tomorrow after being slapped with several charges last week.
Laden, born O’Keele Aaron, will appear in the Black River Resident Magistrate Court in St Elizabeth, after being in lock-up since last Wednesday.
He has been charged with illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police.
Reports are that Laden was driving a black Mercedes-Benz in Cheapside, St Elizabeth last Wednesday when police signalled him to stop 10:40 pm. He reportedly ignored the order and was chased by police, who observed an object being thrown from the car’s sunroof.
The police caught up with the vehicle and arrested Laden and two other occupants of the vehicle. They returned to search the area where the object was seen being discarded and a pistol was recovered.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy