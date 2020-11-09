Laden hopes to get bail today

Dancehall artiste Laden will seek bail when he appears in the Black River Resident Magistrate Court in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth today.

He was arrested and charged on Wednesday (October 28) following the seizure of an illegal gun.

His lawyer Charles A Benbow told the Jamaica Observer that they expect to receive the ballistic report from the police in court today.

“The learned judge is awaiting the ballistic report from the police. The police gave a commitment that they would have the ballistic report available,” he said.

Thirty-three-year-old Laden, whose given name is O’Keele Aaron, is facing four charges; illegal possession of a firearm; illegal possession of ammunition; breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, for being on the street after the islandwide 9:00 pm curfew; and failing to stop on the request of the police.

Laden was charged with two other co-accused who has since been granted bail.