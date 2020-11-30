Laden pleads guilty to gun charges

Dancehall artiste Laden pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition in the St Elizabeth Resident Magistrate Court today.

Thirty-three-year-old Laden, whose given name is O’Keele Aaron was arrested and charged following the seizure of an illegal gun on Wednesday (October 28).

Reports are that Laden was driving a black Mercedes-Benz in Cheapside, St Elizabeth on October 28 when police signalled him to stop 10:40 pm. He reportedly ignored the order and was chased by police, who observed an object being thrown from the car’s sunroof.

The police caught up with the vehicle and arrested Laden and two other occupants of the vehicle. They returned to search the area where the object was seen being discarded and a pistol recovered.

He is to be sentenced on December 15.