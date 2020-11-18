Laden remanded; ballistic report outstanding

Laden was again remanded when he appeared before

the St Elizabeth Parish Court today.

The artiste, born Okeefe Aaron, was slapped with several charges including illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act, and failing to stop on the request of the police following an incident last month.

The court was informed that the ballistic report from the incident remains outstanding and the case file incomplete.

Reports are that Laden was driving a black Mercedes-Benz in Cheapside, St Elizabeth on October 28 when police signalled him to stop 10:40 pm. He reportedly ignored the order and was chased by police, who observed an object being thrown from the carâ€™s sunroof.

The police caught up with the vehicle and arrested Laden and two other occupants of the vehicle. They returned to search the area where the object was seen being discarded and a pistol recovered.

Laden is scheduled to return to court on November 26. His co-accused, Saaion Ebanks, 21, and a teenage boy were granted bail extensions.