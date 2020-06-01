Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande ‘rain’ supreme on Billboard Hot 100

Pop superstars Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande debut atop the Billboard Hot 100 this week, as Rain On Me became their fifth and fourth number one song respectively.

The Chromatica songstress returns to her quirky, eccentric roots, BUZZ fam and we couldn’t be happier! Rain On Me washed out Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage remix for an impressive first-week debut.

Gaga also joined an elite club with Beyoncé and Mariah Carey as the three solo acts to record number one songs in the 2000s, 2010s and 2020s, according to Billboard.

“Lady Gaga is the third soloist to have topped the Hot 100 in the 2000s, ’10s and ’20s, following Carey, who, with All I Want for Christmas Is You in January, became the first artist to have ranked at No. 1 in four distinct decades (1990s, 2000s, ’10s and ’20s), and Beyoncé, who a week ago joined the exclusive three-decade club thanks to her featured turn on Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, which jumped 5-1,” Billboard wrote.

The — Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated June 6, 2020) pic.twitter.com/gh29yH15WqJune 1, 2020

The single rose to break a maiden record in Hot 100 history, becoming the first women-only, debut-reigning song to best the Savage remix, which also has a stellar all-woman lineup.

“Notably, as Rain on Me dethrones Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, featuring Beyoncé, a song by multiple solo women supplants another atop the Hot 100 for the first time in the chart’s history,” Billboard added.

With America’s two best spots secured, Rockstar by Roddy Richh and DaBaby, Blinding Lights by The Weeknd and Doja Cat’s Say So remix round out the top five.