Lady Gaga ‘excited’ to get married and have kids

Lady Gaga has revealed that marriage and starting a family are high up on her list of life goals, as well as more philanthropic work.

The Stupid Love singer has recently started dating entrepreneur Michael Polansky. The 34-year-old pop star admitted that tying the knot and starting her own family are at the top of her list of life goals.

Gaga also hopes to do more philanthropic work and would like to fund a team of doctors to carry out research on fibromyalgia and neuropathic and chronic pain, which she suffers from.

Gaga told the May issue of InStyle magazine—of which she is the cover star—that her aims are: “Marriage. More music, more movies, more charity with the Born This Way Foundation [a nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth and supporting mental health and wellness].”

Asked about starting a family, she said: “I will say I am very excited to have kids. I look forward to being a mom. Isn’t it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it. Then it comes out, and it’s our job to keep it alive.”