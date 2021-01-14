Lady Gaga to sing anthem, J-Lo to perform at inauguration

President-elect Joe Bidenâ€™s inauguration

will be a star-studded affair when he is sworn in on January 20.

Grammy-winning artiste Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem while Jennifer Lopez is slated to give a musical performance on the West Front of the US Capitol.

Previously, it was announced that Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime television special celebrating the inauguration.

Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons, reports the Associated Press.