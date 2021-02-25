Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, dogs stolenThursday, February 25, 2021
|
Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood.
The dog walker is hospitalised in stable condition.
According to a CNN source said the singer “is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked.
Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward.
Police reports are the male suspect took the two bulldogs from the victim, used a semi-automatic handgun, and fled the scene in a white sedan.
The investigation is ongoing.
