Lady Gaga’s dog walker shot, dogs stolen

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, were stolen Wednesday night in Hollywood.

The dog walker is hospitalised in stable condition.

According to a CNN source said the singer “is offering half-a-million dollars to anyone who has her two dogs, no questions asked.

Anyone who has the dogs can use this email, KojiandGustav@gmail.com to retrieve the reward.

Police reports are the male suspect took the two bulldogs from the victim, used a semi-automatic handgun, and fled the scene in a white sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.